School’s pet snake escapes, prompting early dismissal

BRENTWOOD, Mo. (WCMH) — There are many reasons a school might dismiss students early, but an escaped class pet is one of the more unusual reasons.

On Friday afternoon, students at Brentwood Middle and High schools were sent home after a boa constrictor — aptly named Bo — escaped from her enclosure. The 8-foot-long, 75-pound snake went through the gap from a broken hinge on the enclosure and squeezed under the floor through a gas and water pipe access point at workstations in the school’s science lab.

Superintendent Dr. Brian Lane sent students home early after reviewing the security footage and seeing no sign of Bo. Lane said none of the students were ever in immediate danger, and having an empty building made the search for the snake easier.

“With animal control, they had a thermal imaging camera. Between them and our facilities team working with them, they found where it was likely and they tore up part of the floor,” Lane told KTVI. They found Bo wrapped around a pipe under the floor.

The St. Louis Zoo gave Bo to the school more than two decades ago. Lane said Bo will be put in a new and reinforced enclosure.