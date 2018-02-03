Taking a tour of local coffee shops

Related Coverage Brewin’ up with Coal Yard Coffee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re talking this java morning.

24-Hour News 8’s Dick Wolfsie is on a tour of local coffee shops.

First up, he headed down to the south side to check out Strange Brew Coffee in Greenwood.

The locally-owned shop has been open for about 14 years. Owner Daniel Carr says it is the oldest coffee shop in Greenwood and is all about creating a community feel.

“We have local artists that we give space to,” Carr said. “We don’t take profits from their sales. What they sell is what they get. And we rotate them out every once and a while. So, we like to support the local art community.”

What do customers think of the shop?

“People from all sorts of walks of life come in here, they enjoy their products,” said Andrew Dills. “It’s just wonderful place for drinks and gathering and a sense of oneness.”

Next up, Dick popped up to Rabble Coffee on the east side just near 10th and Rural streets.

General Manager Josie Hunckler highlighted what the shop is doing for the community.

“We have a pay-it-forward system,” Hunckler said. “There’s a lot of scarcity in our neighborhood and we’re just trying to, like, help feed people and get people coffees. So what you can do here is you can buy a burrito or a medium coffee for someone else.”

The company has a token system to help with their pay-it-forward system.