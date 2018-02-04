2 dead, 2 in critical condition after Lawrence crash

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Two people are dead after a crash in Lawrence early Sunday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the 7800 block of 46th Street near Franklin Road where officials said the two vehicles struck each other head on.

Both drivers were pronounced dead on scene.

Two passengers, one from each car, were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is still undetermined, but police believe alcohol and speed were factors.

Victim information has yet to be released.