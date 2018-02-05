2 displaced, $250K in damage after northeast side apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people have been displaced following an early morning apartment fire on the city’s northeast side Monday morning.

At approximately 3:45 a.m., crews were called out to an apartment fire in the 5700 block of San Paulo Circle.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, heavy fire was spotted upon arrival.

2 displaced and 4 units damaged after fire in vacant lower apt.runs furnace chase & gets into vacant 2nd floor showing heavy fire on arrival at 5774San Paulo Circle. No injuries. $250K Damage pic.twitter.com/2B0Dq6PitG — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) February 5, 2018

IFD says that four units in all were damaged.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Damages have been estimated at $250,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.