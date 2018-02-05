Authorities: Northern Indiana couple found dead at home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say the deaths of an elderly northern Indiana couple are being investigated as a possible homicide and suicide.

Autopsies are planned Monday after the bodies of 81-year-old Philip Wilmes and 80-year-old Barbara Wilmes were found Saturday at their home in the South Bend area.

Investigators say they had apparent gunshot wounds, but police didn’t immediately release additional information about the circumstances of the deaths.

Police found their bodies after being called to check on the couple.