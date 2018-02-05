Fantastic Food Fest preview

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Foodies, listen up. The largest food and beverage event in Indiana is coming up this weekend, promoting grown in Indiana brands and featuring celebrity demonstrations.

Leslie Swathwood, co-owner and co-producer of the event and Batch No. 2 owner, Zach Rohn both stopped by Midday Monday to talk about the Fantastic Food Fest.

Among topics of discussion are what is new this year, and what celebrity demonstrations visitors can expect to see.

This is the third year for the event.

