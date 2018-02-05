Former boxing champion Lamon Brewster to build teen center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lamon Brewster is a champion.

He snatched the World Boxing Organization heavyweight title from 2004 to 2006.

In 2011, the native of the Indianapolis neighborhood of Haughville retired.

Since his retirement he’s turned his attention to helping teens. He has been teaching boxing and now decided he wants to build a center for teenagers.

According to Brewster, it would include a boxing gym, a gaming center and mentors on hand.

Teenagers who walk through the doors wouldn’t have to pay a dime to come in and entertain themselves.

The champ recalls that when he grew up on the city’s west side he never had to pay any money to go to the neighborhood center.

“I am that example of what happens when you invest money into our future, which is our youth,” Brewster said.

With no budget, Brewster is starting on the grass-roots level, which is why he is asking others to help his cause.

During an interview, Brewster eluded to the crime rate in the city as his motivation to start a free center here in Indianapolis.

If you would like to help out, just go to his web site www.brewsters.place for more information.