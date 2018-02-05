Tipton PD: No evidence rumors of threat against school is credible

TIPTON, Ind. (WISH) — Tipton police on Sunday night said they were investigating rumors of a threat against Tipton Community Schools and that they had found no credible evidence of a threat.

Authorities had interviewed 20-30 people about the matter and were encouraging people to send any mention of a threat or rumor of a threat to the police department directly rather than sharing those posts on social media, Officer Brad Robins with Tipton Police Department said.

Tipton police and Tipton Community Schools released similar statements on their Facebook pages Sunday, explaining that the rumor circulating alleged “a student will attempt to bring a firearm to school” and that parents and students could contact the Tipton Police Department with any information about the threats.

School was scheduled to be session on Monday, with local law enforcement on campus.