New Indiana State Police troopers receive patrol cars

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana will have more state troopers on the roads.

32 new Indiana State Police troopers received their patrol cars Tuesday. The 77th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy class graduated from the academy in October and served three months of field training, where they worked alongside seasoned troopers.

State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said he’s proud of the class and feels a bit like a father to the recruits.

“I’m scared to death, actually, and yes, I do feel like a dad,” Carter said. “I guess I haven’t thought about it until you said it, but I guess in essence, I do. (It’s) probably the last time these guys and one gal are going to ever be together again because they’ll all be spread out all over Indiana and I wish them all well and the many blessings they deserve.”

If you are interested in becoming a state trooper, ISP is currently taking applications. The deadline to apply is February 25.