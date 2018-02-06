Well, we have had underwhelming snow events the past several days, and another system moves in tonight.

The National Weather Service has placed a Winter Weather Advisory for areas south of Indianapolis from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday. Most areas in our viewing area should see 1 inch or less of snow. Far southern areas may see 1 to 3 inches with perhaps a coating of ice.

THIS EVENING: Clouds will increase as the evening moves on. There will be two pieces of moisture that will arrive around midnight. One in far northern Indiana, and another in far southern Indiana. That one there could contain some ice.

OVERNIGHT: Light snow will develop overnight and fill in across central Indiana. Again, the snow totals look to be very light (under 1 inch in most places). There could be some freezing drizzle at times mixing in for far southern parts of our area creating a thin coat of ice. The snowfall will be very little, but it could cause slick roads for the morning drive.

WEDNESDAY: Snow will move out after “Daybreak,” and we will see quiet weather for most of the day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 20s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Thursday will be a quiet day with highs in the mid 30s. Friday could see some scattered snow in far northern parts of our area. Saturday and Sunday could see a light mix of rain and snow. We will have more on that system as we get closer to the time.