Carmel photographer lands spot on Team USA for World Photographic Cup

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel photographer has been picked to be on Team USA at the 2018 World Photographic Cup.

The World Photographic Cup is a chance for photographers to represent their country by competing against photographers from all over the world.

Roben Bellomo, who owns Bellomo Studios in Carmel, was formally announced as part of the team a few weeks ago.

The photo of his that will be used in the competition is called “Brothers of War” and is a photo of Indiana veterans that was taken as part of the Indy Honor Flight.

“It’s been really humbling to be, not only did we not apply, but to be invited into such an elite group of photographers and there’s some really amazing photographers in this group. It’s amazing to see them and sit on the stage with them,” said Bellomo.

The winner of the World Photographic Cup will be announced at a ceremony in Australia on May 5.