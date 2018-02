INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The all new Daybreak lineup has brought the opportunity to introduce some fun and exciting segments.

One of those segments is on every Wednesday when we welcome in Indianapolis Moms Blog.

This week, Meranda Adams dropped by to show us how we can create some homemade Valentine’s gifts that may not hurt your wallet.

Meranda showed us how parents get crafty and can create apple sauce, toy cars,fruit snacks and even playdoh.

Check out the interview above for more!