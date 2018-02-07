Support for investigation of US Olympic Committee grows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Six Republicans and 12 Democratic lawmakers have signed onto legislation to establish a special committee to investigate the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics handling of sexual abuse allegations against former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., says she’s hopeful Senate leaders will back the effort once the chamber has dealt with an array of critical issues, namely keeping the federal government running. But she has not yet received a commitment.

Nassar molested girls, including many gymnasts, who sought treatment for injuries. He is serving a 60-year prison sentence.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, says Nassar’s conviction doesn’t end the matter. She says lawmakers want to know why the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics didn’t remove Nassar when abuse allegations were reportedly first brought to their attention.