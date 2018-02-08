Celebrating Mardi Gras locally at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Are you a mild or spicy fan? Have you ever tried the red beans and rice? Well, just in time for Mardi Gras, the crew with Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is celebrating with a SPECIAL DEAL: an 8-piece chicken box for $6.99. Popeyes is also selling a side bundle that consists of 1 large side & 3 biscuits for $5.00. This special is running from Friday the 9th to Tuesday the 13th at all Indianapolis locations.

Bruce Wiles and Lance Cook, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, tell us more… along with giving us a lesson in history!

Popeyes History:

Popeyes was started by Al Copeland, who was quite a character. Known for his over the top lifestyle, he pretty much embodied the uniqueness that is New Orleans. Popeyes is actually named after not the cartoon character but rather Gene Hackman’s character from “The French Connection”, Popeye Doyle. Copeland liked the character so much that he named the franchise after the character. But, why isn’t there an apostrophe in the name? Well, Al Copeland says there’s no apostrophe because when we was first starting out, he “was too poor to afford one”.

Mardi Gras

In Louisiana, they celebrate things Big and small, at Popeyes were no different. Mardi Gras is also known for its bright colors like Popeyes. Mardi Gras for some folks is a notation that Spring is around the corner, with the weather we’ve been having we could use a bit of warmth right now.

