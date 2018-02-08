Feds sign off on route for final section of I-69 project

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Federal authorities have given the green light to the state’s proposed routes for the final leg of Interstate 69 from the south side of Indianapolis to Martinsville, Indiana Department of Transportation said Thursday.

Andy Detrich with INDOT said the state will continue with designing the routes and acquiring property for the interstate expansion.

The feds made no significant changes to the state’s proposed routes in their approval of the final environment impact statement, which identified the impact on homes, businesses and natural assets in the proposed corridor.

The 26-mile stretch will include 10 interchanges, 13 overpasses and underpasses, and construction of 18 miles of new local-access roads. Work is projected to begin in 2020. In addition, preliminary designs call for a major reconfiguration of the State Road 37 and I-465 interchange on the south side of Indianapolis.

Printed copies of the final route will be available Friday at these locations:

Indianapolis Public Library, 5301 Kentucky Ave.

Indiana State Library, 140 N. Senate Ave., Indianapolis

Indianapolis Public Library, 40 E. St. Clair St.

Monroe County Public Library, 303 E. Kirkwood, Bloomington

Indianapolis Public Library, 2630 E. Stop 11 Road

Johnson County Library, 1664 Library Blvd., Greenwood

Mooresville Public Library, 220 W. Harrison St., Mooresville

Morgan County Public Library, 9410 State Road 144, Martinsville

Morgan County Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Martinsville

Plainfield-Guilford Township Public Library, 1120 Stafford Road, Plainfield