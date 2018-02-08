First responders reunite with puppy they rescued from abuse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 4-month-old-puppy suffered a broken leg, broken jaw and skull fractures after being abused in her home.

On Thursday, the dog was reunited with the first responders who rescued her.

Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police say they found the puppy, named Halsey, in a utility closet while responding to an unrelated call of an accidental shooting at a home on Kenyon.

“She was in a lot of pain, you could tell. She was very calm, but had a bone coming out of the leg,” said Officer Adam Perkins with IMPD.

X-rays showed a full break in her leg and fractures in her skull.

After questioning the people in the home, police arrested 24-year-old Lemontrae Bible.

According to court documents, his girlfriend told police that Bible punched and beat the dog when it wouldn’t obey. She said one time he even used a gaming system to do it.

“It is heartbreaking to think of what she went through just for being a normal puppy. She shouldn’t be beaten for having an accident on the floor or doing things that are normal puppy behavior,” said Tara Harris with Every Dog Counts Rescue.

The organization is caring for Halsey though her recovery. On Thursday, Harris brought the puppy to see the first responders who likely saved the dog’s life.

“I know that they so often help all kinds of people and furry community members, and they do that without any thanks and often move on and don’t know what happens,” said Harris.

“It is amazing that she even survived to begin with, but to see her now doing so well is really good. It is really nice,” said Animal Control Officer Becky Knowles.

“It is a cool story to see come full circle, but it was just another call. It is what we do,” said Perkins.

Halsey has a long road ahead of her. She still has screws in her legs, and her jaw is taped shut, but she will eventually be up for adoption.

The man accused of beating her, Lemontrae Bible, has been charged with torturing an animal. He’s due in court in March.