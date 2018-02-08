Meijer announces recall of Greek and low-fat yogurts

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WCMH) — Meijer is announcing a recall of some Greek and low-fat yogurt due to the potential of small pieces of glass being in the package.

According to the FDA, Meijer became aware of the issue when a customer returned a yogurt cup containing two small pieces of glass. Upon investigation at the retailer’s manufacturing facility, there may have been a possible risk of contamination.

There have been no illnesses, injuries or additional product concerns to date. The hazard risk to customers is considered low. The product was sold in Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Meijer is voluntarily recalling the following products with an Expiration date – 3/8/2018:

UPC UPC Description 7-08820-12657-2 Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Black Cherry 5.3 oz. 7-08820-41513-3 Meijer Yogurt Low-fat Blueberry 6 oz. 7-60236-11601-1 Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Plain 5.3 oz. 7-60236-11603-5 Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Vanilla 5.3 oz. 7-60236-12418-4 Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Strawberry 5.3 oz. 7-60236-12431-3 Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Blueberry 5.3 oz.

The products are packaged in a plastic cup with a foil seal and a label listing the above-mentioned UPCs. Consumers who have purchased this product should throw it away or return the product to the nearest Meijer store for a full refund. Consumers with questions regarding this recall should contact Meijer at 800-543-3704, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Consumers with questions or concerns about their health should contact their physician.