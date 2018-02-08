Randy Ollis to play key role in Circle City Donut Dash 5K

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV meteorologist Randy Ollis will serve as honorary chair of the third annual Circle City Donut Dash 5K.

What makes this run different from others is that participants must eat a dozen doughnuts at the halfway point. Long’s Bakery doughnuts will be provided by Farmers Insurance. To wash down the doughnuts after the race, Sun King will offer coffee-infused beer.

Ollis will announce the start of the races and be a judge and presenter in the doughnut costume contest.

The event will raise money for school supplies for Indianapolis classrooms, a news release from organizers said. The dash will start at 9 a.m. Feb. 17 at Teachers’ Treasures, 1800 E. 10th St. A nondoughnut 5K is also available.

A presenting sponsor is the American College of Education.