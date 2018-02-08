Top 8 things to do in Indy – Feb. 9-11

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a few things going on around town this weekend. (Feb. 9-11)

1. Busy weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds

If you don’t want to run all around town, but you still want a variety of entertainment options, the Indiana State Fairgrounds will play host to three different events this weekend. The Winter Classic Dog Show will run Thursday to Sunday at the West Pavillion with over 2,000 dogs, 160 breeds and 40+ vendors. Tickets are available at the door. The World of Wheels will take place Friday-Sunday (hours vary) at the Blue Ribbon Pavilion, Champions Pavilion, South Pavilion and Youth Pavilion. Finally, the Fantastic Food Fest at the Exposition Hall will take place Saturday and Sunday. Featuring hundreds of food exhibitors, cooking demos, tastings, workshops, book signings and appearances by TV food personalities and other celebrities, it is the largest food and beverage event in Indiana.

2. 15th Annual Indiana State Art Fair

The Indiana State Museum will host the annual Indiana State Art Fair, now in its’ 15th year! The event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. You can shop from a wide variety of contemporary, traditional, wearable and functional fine art and crafts made by more than 60 Hoosier artists.

3. Monster Jam

Monster Jam returns to Lucas Oil Stadium this Saturday with gates set to open at 5:30 p.m. and a start time of 7 p.m. New this year, you can also purchase a VIP experience which grants you early and up-close access to the trucks and their drivers. Tickets start at $15.

4. Music Round-Up

Here are some of the bigger shows going on this weekend in the Circle City (in no particular order):

Alan Jackson: Honkey Tonk Highway Tour – 7:30 p.m. Friday – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Tommy Emmanuel – 8 p.m. Friday – Old National Centre Egyptian Room

Flint Eastwood w/NYDGE – 8 p.m. Friday – Hi-Fi

Brockhampton – 9:30 p.m. Saturday – Old National Centre Egyptian Room

Valentine’s Love Jam Concert – 7:30 p.m. Sunday – Indiana State Fairgrounds Coliseum

5. Indiana Home and Garden Show

See the latest innovations, design trends and talk with experts in this year’s Home and Garden Show at the Indiana Convention Center (Hall H). The show runs from Friday to Sunday (hours vary each day). Experts will be showcasing everything for the home including the latest in cabinetry and countertops, sunrooms and additions, flooring, basement refinishing, waterproofing, smart home automation, energy-efficient windows and exterior products, as well as the newest ideas pertaining to landscape installations. Tickets are $5 at the door and children under 18 are FREE.

6. Valentine’s Themed Runs and Walks

Valentine’s Day is next week, so if you’re trying to burn-off the chocolate and candy calories ahead of time, here are three different holiday themed runs/walks taking place this weekend.

Be My Valentine Cupcake 5k – 10 a.m. Saturday – The Athenaeum – $40 (prior to race-day)

Cupid’s Undie Run (~1 mi) – Noon Saturday – The Tap – $40

Lovestruck 5k (or 5.7 mi) – 10 a.m. Sunday – Round Town Brewing Co. – $37 to $42 ($70 /couple)

7. Paul Taylor Dance Company and Shen Yun

The Paul Taylor Dance Company (est. 1954) is one of the most highly respected and sought-after dance ensembles in the world. The company will perform at Clowes Memorial Hall on the Butler University campus this Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $40.

Shen Yun will take you both back in time and halfway around the world to Ancient China, known as the Land of the Divine. They combine ancient legends with technological innovations, and historically authentic costumes with breathtaking animated backdrops. Shen Yun lets classical Chinese dance do the storytelling, and share with you beautifully diverse ethnic and folk traditions. Tickets start at $83.50.

8. Ales from the Crypt

Are you a fan of craft beer, especially the rare and unique variety? Head over to the Indiana City Brewing Co. this Saturday between 6-10 p.m. Experience the awakening of five distinguished beers laid to rest, entombed in barrels deep within the crypt below Indiana City. Exclusive access to these rare beers is limited to only 140 barrel aged beer zealots, so buy tickets ASAP.