2 injured in semi rollover near Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were hurt Friday when a semitractor-trailer rolled over in a crash on an interstate exit ramp on the city’s south side, police said.

The crash occurred about 7 a.m. at the westbound exit ramp of Interstate 70 onto State Road 46.

“Preliminary investigation revealed a 2015 Freightliner tractor pulling a box trailer, driven by 37-year-old Eddie J. Williams of Wallace, North Carolina, was attempting to exit onto SR 46, when he failed to negotiate the exit, traveled off the roadway and rolled over,” said an Indiana State Police news release.

Wallace and a passenger, Jasmine Johna Milton, 21, of Mount Olive, North Carolina, were taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital for treatment of back and neck pain. The trucking company was DART Trucking of Cary, Illinois. No citations were issued.