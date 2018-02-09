Lesser known GOP candidate challenges Greg Pence to debate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Republican Indiana congressional candidate is challenging Mike Pence’s brother to a debate.

Greg Pence is considered the odds-on favorite to win the 6th District congressional seat that the vice president once held. But fellow candidate Jonathan Lamb says that shouldn’t excuse Pence from participating in a Republican primary debate.

Lamb echoed President Donald Trump’s call to “drain the swamp” in Washington. He says Greg Pence is running on nepotism, which he likened to “swamp fever.”

The Muncie businessman reported raising more campaign money than Pence in the final three months of 2017, taking in $515,000. The money, much of it his own, allows him to remain competitive.

Lamb also ran an ad during the Super Bowl on an Indianapolis television station.

Greg Pence’s campaign didn’t immediately comment.