The Latest: 11 more norovirus cases at Winter Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

The organizing committee for the Pyeongchang Olympics says another 11 people have been diagnosed with norovirus.

That brings the total to 139 since Feb. 1. Seven of the new cases are at a youth training center where security personnel for the games have been staying.

Most of the norovirus cases were in people staying at the center, and about 1,200 were sequestered there, forcing the military to step in to help with security. Those who have tested negative for norovirus have been released from quarantine and returned to work.

Norovirus is a common, infectious bug that causes unpleasant symptoms including diarrhea and vomiting but doesn’t require medical treatment.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety and Korea Center for Disease Control have distributed 15,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and taken other measures including stepped up inspection of restaurants and monitoring of water quality. There are signs all over the Olympics reminding people to clean their hands.

—

10:05 a.m.

Speedskater Shani Davis didn’t attend the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Olympics after losing a coin flip to carry the U.S. flag and lead American athletes into the stadium.

A U.S. Speedskating spokesman says Davis originally planned to skip the festivities because of his training schedule. He briefly reconsidered when he was nominated by his teammates to be the flag bearer.

Davis and luger Erin Hamlin tied 4-4 in voting by fellow athletes to carry the flag. Hamlin won the honor in a coin toss, a process the 35-year-old speedskater said was executed ”dishonorably” in a post on his Twitter account.

The two-time Olympic champion is set to compete in the 1,500 meters on Tuesday, followed by the 1,000 on Feb. 23.

—

10 a.m.

The first medals of the Pyeongchang Olympics will be awarded Saturday, but most attention will be focused on a preliminary round hockey match featuring the combined Korean women’s hockey team.

The game against Switzerland is sold out and there are rumors that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister might attend. Fierce attention has been focused on the team since North Koreans were added to the roster just a few weeks ago.

The two Koreas have worked together to send a joint team to major international sports events only twice before. The U.S. and Finland women’s hockey teams also play Saturday.

Medals are due to be awarded in women’s biathlon and cross-country skiing, men’s ski jumping, women’s 3,000 meter speedskating and men’s 1500 meter short-track speedskating.

—

More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org