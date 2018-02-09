Trump speechwriter resigns after abuse allegations

WASHINGTON (AP) — A second White House staffer has departed the Trump administration in the wake of abuse allegations.

Spokesman Raj Shah confirms speechwriter David Sorensen resigned Friday after the White House learned of the allegations against him.

Shah says Sorensen denies the allegations, which were first reported by The Washington Post.

The Post says Sorensen’s ex-wife claimed he was violent and emotionally abusive during their short-lived marriage.

Staff secretary Rob Porter, one of the president’s closest aides, resigned Wednesday after the publication of allegations that he’d abused his two ex-wives. He, too, denies the allegations.

The White House has announced who will replace Porter. Former deputy staff secretary Derek Lyons was promoted to acting staff secretary. The Harvard Law School grad previously worked as a senior adviser to Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign and Sen. Rob Portman, according to his Linkedin profile.

The announcement came as part of a slew of promotions announced by the White House Wednesday evening.

Trump has also tapped former Deputy Chief of Staff Jim Carroll to serve as the next drug czar.