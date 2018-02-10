2 police officers killed while responding to 911 call

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Westerville Division of Police confirms two officers have been shot and killed Saturday afternoon on Crosswind Drive.

Officers Eric Joering, 39, and Anthony Morelli, 54, responded to a 911 hang-up around 11:30 a.m and were fired on when they arrived at the address.

The scene is still active. The Columbus Division of Police will be handling the investigation.

The city of Westerville is asking for prayers for the officers and their families.

The Columbus Division of Police, Genoa Township Police, and Ohio Fraternal Order of Police have expressed their condolences on social media.