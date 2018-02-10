ISP trooper transported to hospital after driver collides into vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One trooper with Indiana State Police had to be hospitalized Friday evening after he was hit by another vehicle while responding to a call.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. on Kentucky Avenue near the intersection of Mann Road when Trooper Nathan Parton was struck by another vehicle while he was responding to the call of a pursuit.

When responding officers arrived, they found Trooper Parton entrapped in his vehicle off the road into a tree line.

Witnesses stated that the trooper was driving southbound on Kentucky Ave. with his lights and siren on when he was struck by another driver who was switching lanes.

Trooper Parton was later transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital to be checked out for minor injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.