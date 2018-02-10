Runners, walkers unfazed by winter weather at 500 Festival 3-Miler

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Cold air and freezing rain didn’t dampen the spirits of thousands who gathered downtown Saturday morning for the first race of this year’s 500 Festival Miler Series, presented by OrthoIndy.

The 3-Miler kicked off at Pan Am Plaza and drew a crowd of spectators, volunteers and more than 2,000 runners and walkers.

The event will be followed by the 6-Miler on March 10 and the 10-Miler on April 7, both at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Runners often use the progression of the three “Miler” races to train for the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon on May 5, organizers said, as well as other spring marathons.

“It’s great for any fitness goal [because] running with the same group can help build accountability,” explained Sabrina List, a 500 Festival spokesperson. “A lot of people meet running buddies here.”

The gradual progression of the Miler Series also provides valuable fitness opportunities for less experienced runners, said OrthoIndy physician Jeffery Soldatis, commending the participants who walked the 3-Miler, as well as aspiring marathoners who crossed the finish line in record time.

“If you can’t run three miles yet, start by walking it,” he told 24-Hour News 8. “It’s important to listen to your body.”

Early registration pricing is available for the “Indy Mini” Marathon on May 5. Participants can register online for the marathon and the two remaining Miler Series races.