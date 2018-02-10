Two rounds of freezing rain this weekend

A couple rounds of precipitation could lead to some icy conditions for both Saturday and Sunday mornings across central Indiana.

Today:

Light precipitation will roll through central Indiana through late morning. Quick cut off around the I-70 corridor, with below freezing temperatures to the north, and above to the south. While precipitation will be light, in areas north of I-70, even the smallest amount of freezing rain could cause slick conditions on untreated roads, so keep that in mind. To the south, temperatures should stay warm enough that anything that falls should stay as rain.

Temperatures will remain steady, hovering in the upper 20s to lower 30s for much of the day with cloudy conditions.

Tonight/Tomorrow Ice/Snow Threats:

Relatively quiet for much of the mid to late evening. A more significant system will approach the area after Midnight, sparking more widespread precipitation to the area. Temperatures should be cold enough in our far northwestern counties to see all snow – but much of central Indiana has the threat of picking up freezing rain – in some area, up to 0.10″ of ice – certainly enough to cause some issues on many area roads. For those that see all snow, around 1″ is expected, although some spotty areas up to 3″ could be possible.

The good news? Winds should be relatively quiet, so the only concern with the ice potential will be slick roads.

Precipitation should come to an end by early evening across all of central Indiana.

8 Day Forecast:

Pretty quiet forecast for the first half the week, with a significant warming trend by mid-week. Next system moves into the area Wednesday night and Thursday, bringing a chance for showers across the area. Another system takes aim in the state next weekend, and will bring colder temperatures to central Indiana.