Wintry weather moves in tonight but warmer temps return by mid-week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve seen a cloudy and cool start to the weekend with slightly below average temperatures; otherwise it has been fairly uneventful. That will change late tonight as our next weathermaker slides in.

We will remain cloudy, dry and cold this evening with temperatures sliding into the upper 20s after sunset. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect through the overnight.

After midnight, a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow will slide into the Hoosier State. It looks as if the wintry mix will start to fall after 2-3 a.m. in Indianapolis and will continue through the morning hours.

Even though this is not going to be a major winter storm, roads will likely be slick for your Sunday morning plans, so give yourself plenty of time to make it to your destination safely and on time.

Most areas will see less than 1” of snow and less than 0.10” of ice accumulation. While limited, it will be plenty enough to slow you down.

We’ll clear out through the afternoon hours tomorrow with highs only reaching the low 30s. Skies will continue to clear through the morning hours Monday, making for a beautiful start to the work week.

We’ll remain dry both Monday and Tuesday before rain chances return Wednesday and Thursday. Along with the rising rain chances will be rising temperatures with highs briefly reaching the low 50s early Thursday morning before a cold front pushes temps down through the day Friday, eventually into the mid 20s by Saturday morning.

The early look ahead to next weekend shows a mix of rain and snow with highs in the mid to upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s.