INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials with the Wayne Township Fire Department were on the scene of a blaze at a mobile home early Sunday morning.

The fire happened around 12:15 a.m. in the 2900 block of Palace Drive at the Skyway Mobile Home Park.

Officials placed the fire under control within 15 minutes.

Wayne Township Fire on the scene of a working mobile home fire at 2912 Palace Dr. pic.twitter.com/0tTxUzdUbC — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) February 11, 2018

No injuries were reported in the blaze.

Th cause for the fire remains under investigation.