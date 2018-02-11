Suspect surrenders after east side SWAT stand-off

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A SWAT situation ended peacefully Saturday night with a suspect in custody.

IMPD said officers heard a crash and found a man in a truck crashed head-on into a van.

Officers tried to check on the driver.

That’s when they say he got the truck loose from the van and rammed into a police car.

Police say he wouldn’t get out so they called in SWAT near Rural and Michigan streets.

SWAT was able to convince the suspect to give up.

It was not clear what charges he could face.

His name hasn’t been released.

Police believe the suspect may have been on narcotics.