1 killed, at least 15 injured as trains collide in Austria

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian police say at least one person has been killed and at least 15 injured when two passenger trains crashed in the central town of Niklasdorf.

Police spokesman Leo Josefus said Monday that one train hit the side of the other train about 12:25 p.m. near the station in the town 60 kilometers (40 miles) north of the city of Graz. He says one person was killed in the crash and some 15 to 20 people were injured. Rescue crews are on the scene.

He says the cause of the crash is not yet clear.