From curling to skating, event celebrates Olympic winter games

If you’re in the Olympic spirit and looking for a way to cheer on Team USA or try out some of the cool sports featured in the Olympic Winter Games, there’s a fun and FREE community event planned Tuesday night! Mike Wilson, Comcast Indiana, and Jeff Heck, Circle City Curling, tell us about a FREE event, just for you!



Team USA Olympic Winter Games Night on Ice is a FREE event being held at the Fuel Tank in Fishers on Tuesday, February 13 from 5-10 p.m.

The event is presented by Comcast Indiana

-EVENT HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

Live demonstrations by local ice sports teams including EVERY ice sport represented in the Winter Olympics including youth and special needs hockey, speed skating, figure skating and curling.

In addition to the live demonstrations, each local ice sport teams will also have information tables and representatives available to answer questions and provide further information about how the community can get involved in a particular sport.

Free public skate (first come first serve basis and skates provided by Fuel Tank)

Free food and giveaways

Free USA Olympic face painting

Learn about the newest X1 Olympic features so you can cheer on Team USA at home or on the go.

-Indy’s local Circle City Curling Club

Founded in 2007 the Circle City Curling Club is a non-profit organization dedicated to the promotion and education of the sport of curling in Circle City Curling offers clinics and open curling sessions at the Pop Weaver Ring at the Indiana State Fairgrounds (September-February) and Fuel Tank in Fishers (March-May)

Curling is one of the fastest growing sports in the country, and since it’s a Winter Olympic year, they are seeing a tremendous increase in demand from the public about the sport.

Curling is a sport for all ages and experience levels.

Circle City Curling Club is a teaching club that will work with you all the time, no matter how experienced or inexperienced you may be.

Circle City Curling Club is a member of the United States Curling Association, meaning you can get to the Olympic games from this club.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

Tank 1:

5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Lil’Nitro Hockey games

7:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. – FREE public skate

Tank 2:

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Indy Twisters (Hockey for individuals with special needs)

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. IndySpeed (Speed skating)

7:15 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. Fishers Figure Skating & Winter Club

8:45 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Circle City Curling Club

