Struggling to come up with the perfect Valentine’s Day gift? Indy has great options

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. (WISH) – If you’re still having trouble finding the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day try something local.

Indianapolis is the perfect place to think outside the box. Chuck Kinley from Jack’s Donuts says his store gets creative this time of year.

“Holidays are definitely an event for us,” said Kinley. “We get to do a lot more creative things around here, pink, red, hearts. You name it, we can do it.”

A sweet treat for your love means something a little different at this donut shop.

“For the heart-shaped donuts, it’s as simple as running and grabbing a cookie cutter shaped as a heart,” said Kinley. Heart donuts are just the tip of the icing. How about a bouquet of donut holes? Or a giant donut heart?

“Surprise a date with donuts. I think a date would want that more than flowers,” said Kinely.

Out of a box and into a basket. Sherri Klain is the owner of Basket Pizzazz in Carmel. Her unique gift baskets score big time on Valentine’s Day.

“You can get the norm anywhere. I really try hard to make it unique, make it specific to the person you’re gifting to, and like we say, you get a lot of bang for your buck with a lot of pizzazz,” said Klain.

And if you really want to test the relationship, the Escape Room in downtown Indianapolis might be perfect for you. Co-owner Marjorie Neal says getting locked in a room together has a romantic twist this year.

“This is great that people can spend time together and they get closer when you have to be locked in a room together I think it will be fun,” said Neal.

Rooms with themes like the bank heist, jail break and KGB interrogation sounds more like a movie night, but they’re even giving out roses and chocolates Wednesday for those brave enough to test their relationship.

“If you’re not sure about your partner then come to the Escape Room and see what happens in the end,” Joked Neal.