Warmer days, rain chances heading our way

After a somewhat icy weekend, we are beginning to warm up nicely this week!

THIS EVENING: Temps will drop into the 20s, but it will be an otherwise uneventful evening, thankfully. Most of the ice should be gone.

OVERNIGHT: Lows will drop down into the upper teens across most of central Indiana.

SUNSHINE AND WARMER TEMPS TUESDAY: We will build on the milder temperatures Tuesday across central Indiana. Expect highs to reach the middle 40s!

RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS IN THE 8-DAY FORECAST? The warming trend will send temps into the 50s Wednesday, with some rain chances returning late Wednesday. Thursday will see off and on rain, and maybe a rumble of thunder also! (no severe weather expected). As colder air briefly returns Thursday, we could see a wintry mix as moisture departs the state. The cold will not last long, Milder air will build back in heading into the weekend, with rain chances returning late Sunday into Monday.