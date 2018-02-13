Local organization offering couples free counseling sessions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Wednesday is Valentine’s Day and one organization is working to make sure your relationship with your loved one is in good shape, so they are offering free counseling sessions.

Dr. Suzanne Coyle executive director for the Counseling Center at the Christian Theological Seminary was on Midday Tuesday.

Dr. Coyle talked about the free counseling sessions, some common misconceptions about relationship counseling and what are some of the most common reasons for seeking counseling.

To learn more about the free counseling sessions, click here.

For more on this story, click on the video.