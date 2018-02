CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – If you’re without a Valentine today, you’re not the only one. According to one magazine, you might consider moving to one central Indiana city.

Money Magazine listed the top 10 cities if you’re single and coming in at a very respectable no. 6 was Carmel.

Helen Metken with RE/Max Ascent stopped by Midday to talk about some of the reasons for the ranking.

For more on this story and to hear more about why the city of Carmel is so great for single people, click on the video.