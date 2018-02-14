Danica Patrick to drive for Ed Carpenter Racing in Indy 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Danica Patrick let it slip Wednesday that she will drive the Indianapolis 500 for Ed Carpenter Racing.

Patrick was upset about the error, dropping the microphone at Daytona 500 media day and mumbling in disgust.

“Oh, (shoot), did I just say that out loud?” Patrick said.

She then put the mic in her lap and cursed somewhat under her breath. It took several seconds for her to compose herself.

“I’ve never done that in my career,” she added.

She was agitated as she answered a few more questions before saying, “I better shut up and leave. I’m going to be in trouble.”

Patrick rejoined longtime sponsor GoDaddy to run the final two races of her career, a feat she has dubbed the “Danica Double.” She will race the Daytona 500 for Premium Motorsports and previously said she was close to announcing plans for the Indy 500 in May, her finale.

But instead of getting a highly anticipated reveal, Patrick accidentally leaked the news in front of about two dozen media members.

ECR had been the likely landing spot for Patrick. The team is in part owned by Tony George, the founder of IndyCar and chairman of the family group that owns Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Carpenter is George’s son.

ECR’s primary focus each season is the Indy 500, and its cars are always competitive in May. Carpenter won consecutive poles in 2013 and 2014 and has a career-best finish of fifth. The pairing with Patrick benefits the speedway and the race, both owned by George, and gives Patrick a strong entry for her final race.

Patrick will be in a third car for ECR, joining Carpenter and Spencer Pigot.