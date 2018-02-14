Den of thieves loots Victoria’s Secret twice … and they’re caught on camera

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – A bold theft at the Muncie Mall was caught on camera.

It happened at the Victoria’s Secret store on Feb. 7, and now Muncie Police Department is releasing video of the incident in hopes of identifying those responsible.

According to police, a group of about eight people were involved. In a matter of minutes they got away with around $6,000 worth of clothing and other items.

“It is just kind of crazy in general. It is just … it’s kind of mind-blowing,” said Chrislynn Degraffenreid.

Degraffenreid said she shops at the mall frequently. She watched the video released by police.

“It is not necessarily surprising because people are crazy, but it is just like… you can do something better with your life,” she said.

The video shows several other shoppers in the store, but that was not enough to stop this group.

Muncie police said they think at least one of the people responsible for this crime, may be involved in a similar case out of Indianapolis at the Victoria’s Secret store in The Fashion Mall at Keystone.

“People don’t realize that they are putting more of a burden on us people who actually go in and buy stuff from the stores,” said Kyson Smith, another Muncie resident who said he shops at the mall.

According to the police report, several of the suspects were in the store earlier that day. An employee said she saw them trying to hide items to steal and, as she called mall security, the group is said to have followed her while cursing and knocking items off shelves.

Security escorted them out, not knowing they’d be back just several hours later to steal thousands of dollars worth of items.

“People don’t realize that, because they’re out making a quick buck on the streets, they don’t realize how bad they are hurting the public, the community, and it’s kind of sad,” Smith said.

According to police, surveillance video showed the group leaving the mall in a gray 1990s Chrysler Pacifica. If you have any information about this crime call Muncie Police at 765-213-6403.

(App users, click here to watch the surveillance videos online.)