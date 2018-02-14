Local students react to Michelle Obama’s speech

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Former First Lady Michelle Obama was in the Circle City Tuesday.

She spoke to a crowd of about 12,000 people at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

It was part of an event organized by the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana, an organization that works to empower women in need. They tell us the event raised around $1 million for their efforts.

Indianapolis Public Schools received about 300 tickets for the event. They were distributed to the high schools and given to hard-working young women.

Several of those students who were in attendance to hear Obama speak stopped by Daybreak to give their reactions.

