Long-distance cycling helps Central Ohio veteran cope with PTSD

CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) — Chillicothe native Joe Lawhorn broke two world records last year on his bicycle. Now, his sights are set on finishing the ‘Race Across America’ in June.

The 3,082-mile bike race from coast to coast is considered one of the most brutal bike races of all. Fewer than 20 soloists finished last year.

In the race, Joe has 12 days to make it from Oceanside, California to Annapolis Maryland.

The race is grueling, both physically and mentally. With everything against him, there is one thing that will keep him pedaling through what many would call insufferable pain.

Lawhorn served in the Marines and Army for 12 years.

“I went into the military when I was 17. I thought it was my honor, a duty to do it,” said Lawhorn. “I was in the military for so long that to me, that wasn’t a job. It wasn’t a career, that was my identity.”

When he was placed on the permanently disabled retirement list due to PTSD, he felt like he lost that identity. He says cycling helps him cope.

