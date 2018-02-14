Meth cache found as authorities serve warrant at home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities on Wednesday said they had removed a sizable amount of meth from the streets while executing a search warrant of a home.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Indiana parole agents said they seized 90 grams of methamphetamine Tuesday from the home in the 3600 block of Chokecherry Lane on the far east side. Parole agents were investigating the compliance of James McGraw, 60, when they discovered the meth, said a news release from IMPD.

McGraw was arrested and preliminarily charged with dealing and possession of methamphetamine. He was taken to the City-County Building for processing.