Police: Woman hits Family Dollar employee with vehicle after shoplifting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a woman they said struck an employee of a store after shoplifting.

The incident happened on November 16 of 2017 just after noon when officers received a call at the Family Dollar located in the 2100 block of West Morris Street.

Authorities learned that 33-year-old Courtney Bruce allegedly struck an employee after trying to flee the store from shoplifting.

Bruce is described as being 5 feet 7 inches and weighing 180 pounds. She is believed to have brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.