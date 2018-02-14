Pres. Trump breaks silence after defending ex-aide: ‘I am totally opposed to domestic violence of any kind’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is breaking his silence after defending former aide Rob Porter, who was accused by his ex-wives of domestic abuse.

Trump says: “I am totally opposed to domestic violence and everybody here knows that.”

“It almost wouldn’t even have to be said,” he adds. “So now you hear it, but you all know it.”

Trump had praised Porter, the former staff secretary, Friday, and on Saturday appeared to cast doubt on the allegations on Twitter when he tweeted: “Peoples (sic) lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation.”

The White House’s handling of the Porter situation has ensnared senior West Wing officials, calling into question the decision-making and candor of chief of staff John Kelly and White House counsel Don McGahn.