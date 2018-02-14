Spring like weather on the way!

A mild start to the morning with temperatures already in the upper 30s and lower 40s! A few light showers will start to become a bit more widespread throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Not expecting any heavy rain for today. Highs will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s with temperatures continuing to climb throughout the overnight. light showers will be around overnight with heavier showers likely late morning Thursday.

Highs by Thursday will feel a whole lot like spring with highs in the upper 50s nearing 60°. Heavy showers are likely late morning morning and early afternoon. Showers will continue for the afternoon with a few spring like thunderstorms late afternoon and evening hours. Winds will be a bit gusty at times out of the SW at 30 mph.Winds will shift overnight funneling in colder air and will transition any left over rain to a light wintry mix.

Clouds and precipitation will be out of here early Friday morning. We should see a decent amount of sunshine during the afternoon. with highs in the upper 30s. Saturday looking a touch colder with highs in the mid 30s with a chance of a wintry mix during the day. Skies clear and we warm to the mid 40s with sun and clouds. Starting off next week highs return to the 50s but we keep showers around for the first half of the week.