INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Crews responded to a house fire on the city’s east side Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to a residence in the 2800 block of Forest Manor Avenue at approximately 6:15 a.m.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital. The firefighter’s condition is unknown at this stime.

HOUSE FIRE: Firefighter’s are battling a blaze near 2800 Forest Manor Ave. I just saw them wheel away what looked like one of their own on a gurney with a possible injury, but I did see the man talking though. Neighbors say the home is abandoned. #NewsTracker #Daybreak8 pic.twitter.com/G5xoHO8bEI — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) February 15, 2018

FOREST MANOR HOUSE FIRE: IFD confirms that 3 firefighters were involved in a “mayday” situation at this vacant home near 30th & Sherman. 1 firefighter was taken to the hospital (I saw him talking on his way to the ambulance), and 2 more were checked & released at the scene. pic.twitter.com/SgIaGcfCNN — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) February 15, 2018

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.