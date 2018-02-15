First identified victim in Florida school shooting remembered as hero

PARKLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Reports of a true hero have emerged from the tragic shooting that took place in Florida on Wednesday.

According to the Miami Harold, Aaron Feis was coaching football at the South Florida high school and also worked as a security guard for at least eight years.

Students said he took his role of protecting students very seriously and he will be remembered as a hero.

Reports said Feis was injured during the school shooting after he stepped in front of multiple students to protect them.

Thursday morning, the MS Douglas Football team tweeted, “It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis.”

It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories pic.twitter.com/O181FvuHl3 — MS Douglas Football (@MSDEagles) February 15, 2018