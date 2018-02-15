Former youth pastor charged with child exploitation, possessing child porn

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A former youth pastor faces a number of charges including sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 51-year-old Maurice Frazier is alleged to have engaged in sexual activity between 15 and 20 times with a 14-year-old victim, in a number of different locations such as his residence, his vehicle and in a church office.

Frazier is alleged to have come into contact with the victim as apart of his work as a youth minister. He then began communicating with her via social media and then started texting the the 14-year-old where he encouraged her to send him sexually explicit images of herself. Frazier is also thought to have sent the teen sexually explicit photos of himself.

Frazier, who is already on the Indiana Sex Offender Registry for a previous conviction, faces six counts of receipt of child pornography, possession of child porn, sexual exploitation of a child coercion, enticement and an offense by a registered sex offender.