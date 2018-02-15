Indiana state trooper hurt in 2013 crash on I-65 is hit again on I-465

Related Coverage Indiana State Trooper returns to work four years after he was hurt on the job

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana State Police trooper, back on the job for about a year after being seriously injured when his car was hit by a semi in 2013, had his car hit again Thursday, authorities said.

On northbound Interstate 465 near the Crawfordsville Road exit at 9:20 a.m., Master Trooper Brian Snyder was waiting for a tow truck to impound a vehicle he had stopped earlier. Snyder had activated his vehicle’s emergency lights and parked behind the vehicle to be impounded, state police said in a news release, when the driver of a silver 2009 Ford Focus struck the rear quarter of Snyder’s vehicle.

Snyder was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital with back and neck pain and injuries considered not to be life-threatening.

Snyder was off duty for about four years after a crash March 6, 2013, on I-65 in Johnson County. On the snowy day, he was outside his squad car when he noticed a semi moving toward him; he jumped in front of the door to his car as the semi sideswiped his car. The crash pinned his hand in the door and he was crushed against a median barrier. Synder had back surgery to remove a disc, one of nine surgeries in four years.

The semi driver who hit Snyder in 2013 pulled over for about five minutes, but later drove away and was never found.

In Thursday’s crash, the driver of the Focus, Armond Bishop, 23, of Indianapolis, admitted to authorities that he was driving while tired. He was cited for unsafe lane movement and failure to move over for law enforcement, said Sgt. Trent Smith, a state police public information officer.

Snyder is a 20-year state police veteran and works from the Indianapolis post.