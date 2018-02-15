Indianapolis woman charged with trafficking at Putnamville prison

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman is in jail after she was charged with trafficking with an offender at the Putnamville Correctional Facility, the Indiana Department of Correction reported.

Jasmine Dequise Grimes, 29, was also charged with conspiracy to traffic with an offender and possession of a controlled substances, the Department of Correction said in a news release. She was in the Putnam County Jail in Greencastle with a $20,000 cash bond set.

Grimes was believed to have tried to traffic with Derrick D. Dugan, 38, who is serving an 18-year sentence for attempted burglary issued in 2015 in Shelby County.

Brian Smith, the Putnamville facility warden, said in the release, “Our team in the Investigations and Intelligence department is dedicated to keeping our facility safe. They persisted and pursued this suspect until she was brought to justice. Good job team!”

Putnamville is about 30 miles southwest of Indianapolis.