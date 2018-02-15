ISP investigating shooting on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana State Police is investigating a Tuesday evening shooting on I-465.

According to ISP, officers initially responded to the area of eastbound I-465 and the southbound I-65 ramp just before midnight for a crash.

After arriving on scene, it was discovered that one of the individuals involved in the crash had been shot in the neck.

That victim was then transported Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital where he was treated and later released.

Police say that they believe both involved parties had earlier confronted one another near the Wheels of Wonder Roller Skating Center.

They also think that one of the parties shot at the victim, who was in a 2002 Oldsmobile which then collided with the shooter’s 2016 Honda.

No arrests have been made in the case.